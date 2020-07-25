Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $263.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.12, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

