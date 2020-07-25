Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 330.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,301 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,901,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

