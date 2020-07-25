VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

