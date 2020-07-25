ValuEngine Upgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Sell

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,824,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

