ValuEngine Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Sell

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRTO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $781.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.