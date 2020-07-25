Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

VLY stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.