Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.