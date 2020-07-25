Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of UXIN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.38. Uxin has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 78.74% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
