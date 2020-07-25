Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.38. Uxin has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 78.74% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uxin by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uxin by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.