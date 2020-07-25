USA Truck (USAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.18. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 6,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $63,100.00. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

