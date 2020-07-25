Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.95%.

UVSP stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $463.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Natalye Paquin bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.