United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 6.1% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.44, 7,444,230 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,937,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.