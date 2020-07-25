Unilever (NYSE:UN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $58.18, 3,207,124 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,371,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

