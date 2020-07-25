Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $59.67, approximately 1,733,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,463,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.