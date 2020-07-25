Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Under Armour by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,893,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

