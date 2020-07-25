Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of ULTA opened at $203.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $359.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $11,391,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

