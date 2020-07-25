UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.38) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,230 ($15.14). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($14.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($14.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,268.60 ($15.61).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 10.93 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,663 ($20.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.96.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

