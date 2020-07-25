UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.13 ($6.89).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.27 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.52 and a 200 day moving average of €7.45. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

