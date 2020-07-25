U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $4.35

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.26.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3,517.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 866,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 582,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 8,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 466,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 210,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

