U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

