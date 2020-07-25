Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twin Disc in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

In other news, Director David B. Rayburn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,646,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

