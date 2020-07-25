Tupperware Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 13,254 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,366 call options.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 202,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 431,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $9.11 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $444.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.