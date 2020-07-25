Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Position Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $695,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $368,874,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.