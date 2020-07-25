TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.91.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,764 shares of company stock worth $11,971,653. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.