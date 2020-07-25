Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Shares of FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

