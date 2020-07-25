Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

