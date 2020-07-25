Trellis Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average of $227.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

