Trellis Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CSCO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.