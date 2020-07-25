Trellis Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.