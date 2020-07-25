TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

TPRKY stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

