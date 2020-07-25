TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 103,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 298,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

