Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

