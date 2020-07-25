Transform Wealth LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

