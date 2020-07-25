Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.