Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

