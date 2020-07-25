Transform Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

