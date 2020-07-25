Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,738 VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.69 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.