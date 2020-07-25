Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,738 VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.69 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

