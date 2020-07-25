Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 9,029 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 172,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 351.9% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 138,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

