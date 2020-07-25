Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,408 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the typical volume of 530 call options.

VNET opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNET. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

