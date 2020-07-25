Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $154.48. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

