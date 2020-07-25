TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Up 5% on Strong Earnings

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.81, 221,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 188,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TowneBank by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

