Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.