Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP opened at $64.43 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.