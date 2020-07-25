TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after acquiring an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.