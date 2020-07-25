Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,370 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

