Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

