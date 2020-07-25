Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $745,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,343.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

