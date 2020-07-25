Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

