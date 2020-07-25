Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $23.10 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

