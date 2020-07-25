Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Valero Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

