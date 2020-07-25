Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FMC by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $107.34 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

